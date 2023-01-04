UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank lessened its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 3.0% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 907 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 737,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,556,000 after acquiring an additional 25,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,102 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 2.2 %

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total transaction of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $518.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $533.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $525.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $484.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $445.73 and a 52-week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

