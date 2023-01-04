Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $254.73 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,433,651 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 13,022 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $254,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 43.4% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Trading Down 0.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

V opened at $207.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average is $202.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

