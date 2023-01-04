iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Increased by Live Oak Private Wealth LLC

Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $391.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.75.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

