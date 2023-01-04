AE Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 93,515 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $11,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Schlumberger by 1,413.5% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 27,916,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,153,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,072,056 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Schlumberger by 168.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,168,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $998,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182,043 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 59.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 28,917,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761,322 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 44.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,671,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,168,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,121,321 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 621.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,099,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $330,033,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,883,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 57,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $3,152,064.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 183,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,067,772.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,496,976 shares of company stock worth $196,612,911 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Schlumberger from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Stories

