iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Diversified LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Diversified LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 20,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,391,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $382.53 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $391.53 and a 200-day moving average of $391.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

