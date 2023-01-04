Mendel Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,476 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 12,825 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.4% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 9,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 2,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,567 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 24,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V stock opened at $207.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.37.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

