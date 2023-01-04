Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,192 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $11,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Raymond James started coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Principal Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $78.73.

Insider Transactions at Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. On average, analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.41%.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

