Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Public Storage’s current full-year earnings is $15.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Public Storage’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.99 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $274.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $270.67 and a twelve month high of $421.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.14 and its 200-day moving average is $308.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

In other Public Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $297.65 per share, for a total transaction of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSA. State Street Corp grew its stake in Public Storage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,553,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,578 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,249,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,742,000 after acquiring an additional 527,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,412,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $441,685,000 after acquiring an additional 433,737 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $118,942,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,495,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,408,000 after acquiring an additional 286,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

