Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a report released on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Medical Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.73.

MPW opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.06%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,195 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares in the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

