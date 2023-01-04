Cindicator Market Cap Achieves $584,034.27 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $584,034.27 and approximately $37.80 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator’s launch date was September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence. ?indicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era. Alternative website: https://app.cindicator.com/”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the exchanges listed above.

