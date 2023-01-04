Rakon (RKN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $71.41 Million

Rakon (RKN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $71.41 million and $8,478.42 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001746 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 5.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon launched on April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

