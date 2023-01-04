DARTH Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $625.76 Million (DAH)

DARTH (DAH) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. DARTH has a market cap of $625.76 million and $3.48 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001143 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DARTH has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DARTH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.02218411 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.12 or 0.30381978 BTC.

About DARTH

DARTH’s launch date was March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official message board is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09. The official website for DARTH is darth.finance.

DARTH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.19197282 USD and is up 3.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DARTH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DARTH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DARTH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAHUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DARTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DARTH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.