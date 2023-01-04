Brokers Set Expectations for SBA Communications Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the technology company will earn $11.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.29. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SBAC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.00.

Shares of SBAC stock opened at $281.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications has a 1-year low of $236.20 and a 1-year high of $381.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 3.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

