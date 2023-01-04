SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

SDX Energy (LON:SDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
SDX Energy Price Performance
SDX opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of £17.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. SDX Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 7 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 13 ($0.16).
About SDX Energy
