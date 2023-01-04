Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for RPT Realty in a research note issued on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.25. The consensus estimate for RPT Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

RPT Realty Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

NYSE RPT opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $857.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.61, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $14.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of RPT Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 25,434 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in RPT Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 36,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 2.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 520.05%.

About RPT Realty

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.