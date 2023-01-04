Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report released on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty’s current full-year earnings is $1.95 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on REXR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

REXR stock opened at $54.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.87. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $84.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 52.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.9% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Articles

