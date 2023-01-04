Acadia Realty Trust to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Acadia Realty Trust in a report issued on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Acadia Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AKR. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

AKR opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day moving average is $15.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -180.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 56.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 34.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

