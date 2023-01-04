Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SCHW. StockNews.com began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

NYSE SCHW opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. Charles Schwab has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $148.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total transaction of $10,731,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,184,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

