The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on State Street (NYSE:STT)

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $78.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.57. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $867,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,152,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,681 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 69.1% during the second quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,167,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,980 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in State Street by 1,533.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,348,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $83,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in State Street by 37.6% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,095,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $252,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

