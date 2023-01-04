First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.30 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report issued on Monday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.30 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

FR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $48.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.04. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $65.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Institutional Trading of First Industrial Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,454,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,765,000 after acquiring an additional 210,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,325,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,737.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,996,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,956,000 after buying an additional 4,724,410 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $264,418,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,845,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,334,000 after buying an additional 1,719,882 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.