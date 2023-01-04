Crown (NYSE:CCK) Stock Rating Lowered by Robert W. Baird

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCK. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.13.

NYSE CCK opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $86.89. Crown has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $130.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.30). Crown had a negative net margin of 2.80% and a positive return on equity of 39.93%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Crown by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Crown by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Crown by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 57,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

