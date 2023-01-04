Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Apartment Income REIT Corp. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Apartment Income REIT’s current full-year earnings is $2.40 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

AIRC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Apartment Income REIT Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apartment Income REIT

NYSE AIRC opened at $34.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.58. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.89. Apartment Income REIT has a 1 year low of $33.57 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 93,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 1,211.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 63,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 59,078 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,583,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 26,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

