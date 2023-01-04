UDR, Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of UDR in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for UDR’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.79 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on UDR to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

UDR Stock Down 0.4 %

UDR stock opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UDR

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UDR by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

UDR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. UDR’s payout ratio is 310.20%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

