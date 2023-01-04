FY2022 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.11. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Citizens Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.50.

CFG opened at $39.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 42.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $342,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,636,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 824,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,920,000 after purchasing an additional 109,788 shares during the period. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

