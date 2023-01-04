FY2022 EPS Estimates for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Easterly Government Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DEA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $13.49 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 424.02%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

