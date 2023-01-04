OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 1-Day Volume Tops $240,805.71

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 61.2% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $240,805.71 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.02218411 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.12 or 0.30381978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

OmniaVerse Token Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.