AVINOC (AVINOC) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. AVINOC has a total market cap of $82.12 million and approximately $419,309.83 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001253 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AVINOC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

