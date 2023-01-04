PancakeSwap (CAKE) 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.50 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $532.21 million and $24.50 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00019425 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00474794 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000188 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.02218411 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.12 or 0.30381978 BTC.
About PancakeSwap
PancakeSwap’s genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 358,196,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,677,329 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/pancakeswap. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance.
Buying and Selling PancakeSwap
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.
