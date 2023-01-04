OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $240,805.71 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OmniaVerse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 61.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00474794 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $373.86 or 0.02218411 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.12 or 0.30381978 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.