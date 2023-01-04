Wrapped TRON Price Tops $0.0551 on Major Exchanges (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion and $1.46 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped TRON

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.05546898 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $744,543.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

