Cronos Price Tops $0.0588 (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Cronos token can now be bought for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $11.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023647 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003667 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

