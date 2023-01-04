Shentu Achieves Market Capitalization of $64.81 Million (CTK)

Shentu (CTK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One Shentu coin can currently be bought for about $0.74 or 0.00004373 BTC on exchanges. Shentu has a market cap of $64.81 million and $2.70 million worth of Shentu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Shentu has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Shentu

Shentu’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. Shentu’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 88,004,444 coins. Shentu’s official message board is medium.com/shentu-foundation. Shentu’s official website is www.shentu.technology. Shentu’s official Twitter account is @shentuchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Shentu

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shentu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shentu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shentu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

