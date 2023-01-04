Cronos Hits Market Cap of $1.48 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for about $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and approximately $11.58 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069947 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00060583 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001121 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00023647 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003667 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.