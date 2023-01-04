Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $26,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

ZTS opened at $146.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $234.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.16.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 29.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

