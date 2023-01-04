Janney Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE NEE opened at $83.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

