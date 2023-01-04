Janney Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of TIP opened at $106.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.19 and a 200-day moving average of $110.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $129.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

