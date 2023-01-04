Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,044.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,157.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,693 shares in the company, valued at $5,760,634.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE AL opened at $39.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $29.75 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.88 and a beta of 1.75.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Air Lease had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $561.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.99 million. Equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently -71.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Lease from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Lease

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.