Janney Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 228.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.71 and a 1 year high of $87.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.55.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

