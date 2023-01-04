Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 239 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Signature Bank by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $248.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Trading Down 1.8 %

Signature Bank stock opened at $113.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.35.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

