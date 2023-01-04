Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 12,774 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,774 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 10,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $385.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $362.18.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $520,482.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $225.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $329.11. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $752.68.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.79 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

