Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 988 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,940 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,485,000 after acquiring an additional 663,252 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,934,000 after acquiring an additional 492,549 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 363,093 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $145.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $127.33 and a 12-month high of $160.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.12 and a 200-day moving average of $142.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

