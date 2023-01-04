Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BIV opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.