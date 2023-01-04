Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of BIV opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $71.40 and a 52-week high of $87.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82.
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
