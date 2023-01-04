Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,244 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 22.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,011 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 42,157 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,905.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $604,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,304,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,485 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,513. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EA stock opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.01.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.