Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $537,000 Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,546,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 659,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 360,031 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $10,509,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 531,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,400,000 after acquiring an additional 235,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,289,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,198,000 after acquiring an additional 223,853 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

GSIE opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

