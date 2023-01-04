Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned approximately 0.13% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 29,158 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 74,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 134.8% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 34,691 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SILJ stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.