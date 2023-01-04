Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. raised its stake in Universal Display by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 57,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Universal Display by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 134,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Universal Display Stock Down 1.2 %

OLED opened at $106.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.70 and a 200 day moving average of $107.79. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.41 and a 52-week high of $178.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. The company had revenue of $160.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

