Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $913,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,500 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 148.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 246 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.15.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $140.53 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $182.35. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 249.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post -7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

