Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Position Lowered by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 52.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 50,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,370 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 12,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Organon & Co. by 95.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $28.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.34. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.72.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 114.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGN. Piper Sandler raised shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

