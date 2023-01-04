Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGT. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,763,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGT stock opened at $316.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $463.00.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

