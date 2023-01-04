Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 175 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

